Mixed fortunes for Malawi Queens at Fast5: Beat England, lose  to Australia and Jamaica

October 27, 2018

There were mixed fortunes for Malawi Senior Netball Team as they registered a single win and two losses on the opening day of the 2018 Fast5 World Series Netball Championship campaign currently underway in Melbourne, Australia.

In the opening game,  Malawi  Queens dramatically beat holders  England  Roses by 27 baskets to 26.

They scored the winning basket with just seconds on the clock during a powerplay period to take a one goal win.

Later the Malawi Queens went down to hosts  Australia  by 29-15 and against last year’s runners-up—Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls –  35-30 r.

On Sunday, the  Queens face African rivals South Africa’s Proteas from 3.15am before taking on New Zealand three hours later.

The Queens are participating at this year’s Fast5 without their key and reliable  shooter Mwai Kumwenda.

The Australian based is nursing an injury that again prevented her from participating at the continental African Netball Championship hosted by Zambia some months ago.

Malawi coach Griffin Saenda is therefore relying on shooters Jane Chimaliro, Alinafe Kamwala, Jesca Mazengera and England based Joyce Mvula.

On Centre, Saenda picked Takondwa Lwazi and Thandi Galeta while those entrusted with defensive duties are Martha Dambo, Laureen Ngwira, Joana Kachilika and Towera Vinkhumbo.

All the matches will be beamed on SuperSport 9 and in high definition on SuperSport 10. This dynamic, shorter version of the game flips netball on its head thanks to a myriad of rule changes.

