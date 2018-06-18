Kinnah hails Rosemary Mkandawire K6.5m football sponsorship in Mzimba North

There was ululation and jubilation in Mzimba on Sunday, when one of Malawi’s women of substance, former Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Malawi, Rosemary Nthumboyauka Mkandawire, launched football sponsorships worth K6. 5 million for Mzimba North Constituency.

Mkandawire is aspiring to contest for a parliamentary seat in Mzimba North Constituency on the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket during next year’s May Tripartite Elections.

The launch was graced by former Malawi national football team legendary player and coach, Kinnah Phiri, who commended Mkandawire for investing in sports “as that will in the long run benefit the nation.”

“There is so much talent in rural areas that can be translated into success at national level,” said Kinnah who is tipped to take up a job as Director of Football in the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development.

Mkandawire said said the objective of the tournament is to keep the youth active and also keep them away from harmful behaviours as well as grooming future stars for the nation.

The trophy will be contested by teams from the area’s zones namely Luzi, Bwengu, Luhomero, Enukweni, Engucwini, Ezondweni, Kacheche, Kamwe and Elunyeni.

Accordding to Bwengu zone chairperson Lion Nyirenda the tournament would be played on a league basis in each zone and the top team from every zone would qualify for the quarter-finals at constituency level.

Champions for each zone will pocket K150 000 while runners-up will get K100 000.

Third and fourth-placed teams will pocket K75 000 and K50 000 respectively.

The fifth-placed team will receive K25,000.

There will be a play-off between the 8th and 9th ranked zonal champions so that we identify the zone to compete with the best seven champions in the quarter-finals.

The champions at constituency level will walk away with K100 000 and the runners-up will pocket K75 000.

Third and fourth placed team will pocket K50 000 and K20 000, respectively, according to Nyirenda.

