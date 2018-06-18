Minister Nakhumwa announces interest to contest as DPP Veep South

Minister of Local Government, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Sunday announced that he will contest as the ruling Democratic Progressivd Party (DPP) vice president for the Southern Region at the party’s convention slated for July1 to 3 in Blantyre.

Nankhumwa is leader of government in Parliament and member of Parliament for Mulanje Central constituency.

Through his official Facebook page Nankhumwa announced: “After a lot of deep soul searching, I am finally pleased to announce that I will run for the position of Vice President South.”

He said “servant leadership is key to DPP success in the forthcoming elections.”

Others who have expressed interest for the position include the party’s director of field operations Ben Phiri.

The incumbent for the position is former minister is George Chaponda who has ambitions to partner as President Mutharika’s running-mate in the next elections.

Chaponda has reportedly proposed to the President Peter Mutharika to just re-appoint the four regional vice presidents a week after the convention.The other three regional vice presidents are Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba (central), Bright Msaka (eastern), and Goodall Gondwe (north). It is only Ntaba who was elected vice president at the DPP national convention in 2013 while President Mutharika appointed the rest. The DPP constitution stipulates that the convention shall elect all “office holders to various positions in the party”.

