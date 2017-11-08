Kinnah has ‘point to prove’ at Botswana club on 2-years deal 

Malawi football legend Kinnah Phiri has signed a two-year contract with Botswana outfit Mochudi Centre Chiefs and says he has a point to prove.

Kinnah confirmed about putting pen to paper after parting ways with Tanzanian side Mbeya FC.

“My job now is to roll up my sleeves and Revives the team’s wretched form,” he said

The former Malawi national team coach said he wants to put the club into a “stronger position.”

Team manager Clifford Mogomotsi said Kinnah’s task to to help team get back on track.

“We want to recover this season and, hopefully, improve teh following season. We are rebuilding and that is our focus right now,” he said according to quotes reported by the Botswana Gazette.

Kinnah is however waiting for immigration papers to allow him take charge of the team.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs hired the Malawian as a head coach after the departure of Bongani Mafu due to contractual and payment issues. Kinnah apparently also parted ways with Mbeya FC on contractual issues.

