Kinnah set to join Galaxy FC in Botswana, terminates contract with Mochudi

Former Malawi national team coach Kinnah ‘Electric’ Phiri is expected to join Botswana Premier League second placed side Jwaneng Galaxy FC after he terminated his two-year contract with Mochudi Centre Chiefs where he was hired as headcoach in October this year.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets and Tanzanian Mbeya City coach wrote a letter to Mochudi FC on December 5 2017 asking the team to terminate his contract after the team’s management failed to fulfil some of the agreements which were listed in the contract which include; timely salary payment, proper housing, medical aid contribution and coach’s car.

According to the information sourced by Nyasa Times, the 13th placed side Mochudi FC is facing financial challenges which is affecting the team’s performance in the league.

Few weeks ago Mochudi players threatened to boycot games afrer staying four months without receiving their salaries.

Meanwhile, Phiri is in talks with Galaxy FC after the team approached him few weeks ago to take the role of the headcoach at the team and possibilities are very high that he will secure the job at the club since discusions are also at an advanced stage.

Galaxy FC fired their headcoach Mike ‘Dubula’ Sithole and his assistant Michael Mogaladi last month due to poor run of results after spending one year at the club.

The team was first lining up to rope in Zambian coach Benston Chambesi and Madinda Ndlovu but it has taken their negotiations with Phiri after getting impressed with his previous coaching records.

