Bomac FC crowned Blantyre  U-14 league champions

Bomac Football Club were on Sunday crowned champions of the 2017 Blantyre District U-14 junior football league after beating Future Stars by a goal to nil in their final match at Blantyre Youth Centre ground.

Lady luck smiled on Bomac after finishing on top with 59 points from 30 games to win the title with just a goal difference against Kaiza FC who had chances of wining the league after accumulating the same number of points but failed to become champions after losing their last game 1-nil in the hands of Kangaroo Academy.

Bomac FC Technical Director Boniface Kazembe was very delighted for clinching the league title and praised his boys for puting up a good fight since the start of the league.

“The competition was very tough especially in the second round as compared to first round and it wasn’t that easy to collect maximum even from those teams which were on bottom. This is encouraging both to me and the players and I will try to keep this team together for the coming years because they are all promising stars who will play in

big clubs in the future,” said Kazembe.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Youth Football Development Officer James Sangala who also sponsors the league inconjunction with Isaac Jomo Osman with K500 000 congratulated Bomac for becoming winners of the league.

Sangala described the league as a successful one and that he is very impressed with the perfomances shown by the teams.

He therefore promised to continue sponsoring the league with the aim of developing more players from the grassroot level.

“We didn’t expect such kind of play from these kids but they have proved to us that we really have good talent in Malawi which can be used in near future provided the players gets enough support and play various competition. We are planning to introduce U-15 league come next season so that there should be a continuity of players but we’ll

finalise this very soon in our meeting,” said Sangala.

For being champions Bomac FC received K50 000, set of uniform and two balls. Second placed Kaiza FC went home with K30 000, one balls plus a set of uniform while Kangaroo Academy got K20 000 and a set of uniform for finishing on third position.

