Kips opens new modern Restaurant at Lilongwe’s Corporate Mall

As one way of satisfying their clientele’s ever-growing needs and as a way of meeting high demands, Kips restaurant, one of the country’s leading eating houses, Friday opened a new modern branch in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe at Corporate Mall along Chilambula Highway road.

According to the eatery’s operations manager, Yaseen Giga, the new shop is expected to provide modern and quality foods including pizzas, burgers, ice cream and the place also has playgrounds for kid.

He said that the facility has latest and modern equipment aimed at providing yummy foods at affordable prices to everyone.

“With modern and latest equipment, we will be able to offer quality foods at lower prices for locals.

“Our customers will continue to get one extra pizza box if they purchase one every Wednesdays,” he said.

Giga said this is one way of the firm’s gesture in showing their appreciation to our customers.

He said: “We want Kips restaurant branches to spread across the country and that customers should be enjoying our quality food services.”

Giga further added that despite the effects of Covid-19, Kips has managed to maintain its staff which currently stands at over 700 workers across all their shops.

Kips Restaurant brands ambassador, Pemphero Mphande lauded the firm for adding value to the capital city on tourism sector and that his work for charity will be enhanced.

Mphande, therefore, encourage the public to embrace Kips restaurant food products whose proceeds go to charity work including housing for the less privileged and needy Malawians.

