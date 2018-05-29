KK Security joins ‘Be More’ race

KK Security has joined Standard Bank for this year’s ‘Be More Race’ as a security services partner for the June 9, 2018 run/walk in Lilongwe.

Sales Manager for KK Security National Bryan Honde said as a race partner, they will provide physical security services to race participants and their proprieties.

“We are proud to be joining Standard Bank as a race partner for the June 9th Be More Race. The race gives us the opportunity to showcase the benefits of health living and wellness as we have expertise that rely on fitness,” he said.

Honde said in the wake of the increase in cases of non-communicable deceases, events such as Be More Race provide a platform for people to exercise and reduce the risk of NCDs.

“This race offers a fantastic opportunity to engage community on wellness and fitness which minimizes the risk of NCDs. It is our pleasure to join hands with Standard Bank and other partners in uniting the communities, families and friends through this race,” Honde said.

Honde said the “Be More Race” provides Malawians the opportunity to learn the culture of wellness and responsible dieting so that they can lead healthy lives.

“We therefore believe that the race will influence a change in lifestyle across the country, with many more people taking up running, to keep healthy and socialize. Running is not only great for the soul but good for your well-being. It makes you happier, helps you get fit, will keep you sharper even as you age, reduces health risk and prolongs your life’,” he said.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing & Communications Thoko Unyolo is happy to partner with KK Security who is one of its key Corporate and Investment Banking clients into the race saying the support offered will go a long way to encourage more racers to register as they are assured of needed security during the race.

The second edition of Be More race will be held on 9 June 2018 and will start from the Bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 before returning to the City Centre at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC). The total distance is 21.2 kilometres.

In terms of prize money, Standard Bank has staked a total of K2.9 million split into K1.5 million for the first prize, K900, 000 for second prize and K550, 000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category.

