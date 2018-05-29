Mutharika to re-launch construction of Lirangwe-Chingale turnoff road

President Peter Mutharika is set to re-launch the construction of Lirangwe-Chingale turnoff road on Thursday, the same road which former president Joyce Banda launched in 2014.

According to the program released by Chief Secretary to the government Lloyd Muhara, the President will launch the program at Linjidzi Primary School at TA Lundu in Blantyre.

Former president Banda launched the construction of the 62-kilometre road in April 2014 at Namitembo Primary School ground in Zomba. The project was expected to be completed within four years after government committed K14 billion for the work.

On April 28 2015, Minister of Transport and Public Works Francis Kasaila promised that road construction would begin within 90 days.

But government failed to meet the “90 days” pledge.

Now President Mutharika wants action on Lirangwe-Chingale-Machinga Road as government had a concessional loan signed with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Development in November 2013.

It is hoped that once the 62-kilometer road is constructed, it will improve the social and economic life of communities in Zomba, Machinga and Blantyre districts.

Senior Chief Mlumbe of Zomba expressed delight with the announcement of the re-launch and called on called on government to walk its talks on the construction of the road.

