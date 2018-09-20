Kukoma basketball team to fundraise for BraveHearts International Challenge

One of the countrys rising ladies basketball team, Kukoma Eagles is in fundraising mode ahead of their participation in the upcoming BraveHearts International Challenge.

Every year, top basketball teams from neighbouring countries, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya among others compete in the prestigious tournament and the roockies, because of their impressive run have earned thier first call up.

Vice Captain for Kukoma Eagles, Sekai Mponda says so far the campaign has been good but they hope for more.

The shows will be held at Vogue Lounge in Zomba on Friday, 21st September with BarryOne and Phyzix headlining.

On Saturday, 22nd September it’s Club Cyclone Blantyre with music performances from Bossaro Music Group.

Dj Maya will entertain patrons on the desks as he will be spinning music at both events. All artists have confirmed their attendance.

“We are fundraising to be able to travel to Lilongwe on 27 to 30 September to participate in the BraveHearts International Basketball challenge and we are delighted because it’s our first big tournament since the team launched in april and of the 8 teams in southern zone we are 1 of the 2 representing.”

“We are trying raise K800 000 for food accomodation and transport for the team for the days.”

Mponda says the team is thankful to Cori industries, College of Medicine, High Performance center and everyone who have been supporting them.

Kukoma Eagles first ever participation of the challenge was the pre-BraveHearts Challenge held earlier this month in Blantyre where they lost in the semi finals.

Mponda says “Our performance is not bad and we are not relaxed we still working.”

