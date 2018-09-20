Gospel singer Steve Muliya to host a free concert

As an expression of gratitude and appreciation to the fans who patronized the recent music festival dubbed Battle of Praise, which he organized on the 9th September 2018, Stevie Wazisomo Muliya also known as the Stage Wizard, has said he plans to hold a free gospel show in Blantyre.

Muliya disclosed this amid complaints from his fans that the Battle of Praise had hiccups like technical hitches on the equipment and that it also started late.

“It’s true that I want to hold a free show as a thank you to my fans as well as a consolation to what happened during the Battle of Praise music festival at Blantyre Cultural Centre, they have proven to be supportive indeed.

“Though we had some hiccups like that of equipment failing to perform as expected, I promise to keep on with the good work and giving them the best as far as ministry is concerned. I have spoken to management on how to avoid a repeat of the same. The truth should be told that the show was really well patronized but the only problem was the management of time and misbehaving of equipment but that has now been sorted out,” explained Muliya.

Muliya said he has already talked to the guys who provided the equipment for a free show to do the show together and they have agreed to do so and the date will be announced few days to come.

Stage Wizard also known as Mr. Grace did put up a nice performance during the Battle of Praise despite all hiccups.

He added: “Am working on a new album and this will be one of the best albums, I have really put much effort to this effect to bring the best to my fans and airplay of singles of this new album will commence this month.

Wazisomo is known by his stage energy and artistic performance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :