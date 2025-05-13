Kukoma Diamonds Dazzle in Derby, Crush Tigresses to Top Rainbow Paints Netball League

Defending champions Kukoma Diamonds sent a strong warning to their rivals on Saturday as they powered past archrivals Tigresses 48-37 in a thrilling Blantyre derby to seize the top spot in the 2025 Rainbow Paints Netball League.

The highly anticipated showdown took place at the packed Blantyre Sports Arena (formerly BYC), with fans treated to an electrifying display of netball prowess by two of Malawi’s netball powerhouses. Both teams came into the derby level on points after winning their opening matches last week—but it was the Diamonds who sparkled brighter.

The match lived up to the hype with a fiery start, as both sides launched into the first quarter with energy and purpose. But it was Kukoma Diamonds who imposed their dominance early, controlling the tempo and winning three out of four quarters. The win places them comfortably at the summit of the 11-team league with four points from two games.

Tigresses, who showed glimpses of brilliance, drop to third position, overtaken by a sharp-looking Pacers side now sitting second following their narrow 39-33 win over Shizaella Queens.

Mussa Hails Fighting Spirit

Diamonds head coach Noel Mussa was full of praise for his side’s performance, highlighting the team’s discipline and tactical awareness as key to their success.

“It was a tough match, no doubt. We won three quarters but lost one, which shows it was very competitive. I’m proud of the girls—they stuck to the game plan,” said Mussa. “If we maintain this level of performance, our title defense is definitely within reach.”

Tigresses Coach Reflects on Challenges

Tigresses coach Peace Chawinga-Kalua remained upbeat despite the loss. She noted that many of her players were making their derby debut after being promoted from the reserve side and believes the experience will only help them grow stronger.

“I saw a lot of positives today. Most of the players are young and still adjusting to top-flight competition,” she said. “However, the loss of sponsorship from First Choice has impacted us. We’ve lost experienced players and now rely on youthful talent. But we’re hopeful that things will stabilize soon.”

Week 2 Results – Rainbow Paints Netball League

Blantyre Tremors 52–24 Chilomoni Sisters

Chileka Sisters 14–83 Prison Sisters

Shizaella Queens 33–39 Pacers

Giants NC 27–44 Prison Queens

As the Rainbow Paints Netball League heats up, all eyes will be on Kukoma Diamonds to see if they can maintain their momentum—and on Tigresses to see how they bounce back from a bruising derby defeat.

