Kunkuyu wants to be MCP spokesman: To contest at convention

Barely few days after joining opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Moses Kunkuyu has declared that he will contest for the position of Publicity Secretary at the party’s forthcoming elective convention.

This confirms claims that were circulating that the former Blantyre City South Parliamentarian was already earmarked for the position.

Kunkuyu, who is also the leader of Transformational Alliance (TA), made the declaration at MCP Southern Region Offices in Blantyre where he was officially received in the part by the party’s Southern Region officials, Regional Chairperson Peter Simbi.

Simbi also welcomed into the party Jefrey Ntelemuka and Peter Noah, former law makers for Blantyre City South East and Mulanje Pasani, respectively.

They served as lawmakers from 2009 to 2014 and they will contest in 2019 on MCP tickets.

Speaking after at the event, Kunkuyu, who served as Information Minister during People’s Party administration, said TA and MCP have similar progressive ideas and suggestions to save the nation from what described as sinking ship.

He claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government is mismanaging state affairs and that the current administration serves itself not the public.

Kunkuyu furthered claimed that United Democratic Front and People’s Party are “aiding in sinking the Malawian ship” by allowing DPP government to plunder the country’s resources

“MCP is the only party that can change Malawi for the betterment of all. MCP is the only option for Malawians,” said Kunkuyu.

Asked whether he will contest for Parliamentary seat in Dedza, Kunkuyu was quick to say “I have not decided yet, am still contemplating whether to contest in Blantyre City South or Dedza. But what I can tell you now is that I will contest for the position of Publicity Secretary at MCP convention.

“I believe I have the capabilities to articulate issues for the party which is ready to form the next government,” he said.

He also took a swipe at government for turning public broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation as an avenue for attacking MCP and it’s followers.

According him, MCP is a rebranded party with new faces.

“MBC is busy telling us what happened in the 1960s and 1970s forgeting that the party is being ran by people who were not part and parcel of that.

“The fact that people had issues with the old MCP does not mean that the rebranded MCP under Dr Chakwera will repeat the same issues if given a chance to lead this country,” he explained.

