Nyandoro Mthenga re-surfaces with a new single ‘Ndinenso Munthu’

After being on hibernation for 5 years ,veteran Musician Nyandoro Mthenga has finally breaks from the shell with a hit single titled ‘Ndinenso Munthu’ which is condemning self-centeredness in relationships.

Released early this month, the song is encouraging people who are in courtships to be faithful and never despise and take for granted caring spirit and one’s love

Produced by Lulu at Mathumela studios in Lilongwe, the song is currently enjoying massive airplay in different local radio stations.

According to Mthenga, he went silent for 5 years because he was frustrated with music distribution channels which were almost nonexistent.

“I have been silent because I was frustrated with music distribution channels in the country but the coming in of online music sales it is an encouragement to me”, he said

Mthenga added that the silence was of great importance as he has been able to prepare good music for his fans and all Malawians who subscribe to his ideals saying he believes in quality not quantity.

He said people should expect more encouraging and inspiring songs from him as he is preparing the full album later this year and that the video project will commence in May.

“If you rush, you crush, I have been silent not because I run out of ideas but I had to prepare the best for my fans and I also believe that God’s time is the best, now I am back with full force and Malawians should expect inspiring and encouraging songs from me’, he said

Mthenga came on the limelight in 1999 and so far he has four albums in his credit including Binji Na Mkazache, Nyakabusa, Sena Jive and wako ndi wako.

