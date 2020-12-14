Kuwala FM Radio to hit airwaves in January 2021

Archbishop of Blantyre Diocese, Thomas Msusa has hinted that the Archdiocese’s upcoming Kuwala FM radio station will go on air next year in January.

He disclosed this on Saturday, during the ordination ceremony of four deacons to priesthood at St Montfort Parish in Blantyre.

Archbishop Msusa said he was impressed with the progress of the project but urged the congregation from the archdiocese to contribute money in order to enable the completion of its studios at Limbe Cathedral.

“I am impressed with the commitment of our Christians in all the parishes in the archdiocese. The progress made so far is impressive and by January our radio will hit the airwaves,” he said.

Msusa said once the radio station hit the airwaves it would transform many Christians spiritually because they would be able to listen to the word of God from various priests plus fellow Christians.

“Our main agenda of this Kuwala radio station is to broaden channels of evangelization within the Archdiocese and beyond. This is a community radio station and our Christians from this archdiocese will be able to access the radio station,” His Grace added.

He described the radio project as a landmark and assured them of full support.

Archdiocese of Blantyre Communications Coordinator, Fr. Frank Mwinganyama said all preparations for studio refurbishment, equipment purchases and co-sitting agreements are at an advanced stage.

The Radio Station is expected to reach out to more than 2.5 million Christians in the Archdiocese of Blantyre and surrounding areas.

Roman Catholic Church in the country has already some radio stations like: Alinafe of Lilongwe Archdiocese, Radio Tigabane of Mzuzu Diocese and Tuntufye FM of Karonga Diocese.

The Church boasts of other Catholic media houses in the country which include Radio Maria Malawi, Luntha Television and Montfort Media.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares