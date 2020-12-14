Sinetre faults Balaka vendors  for not participating in clean-up campaign 

Vendors in Balaka have been seriously criticized for not participating in the clean-up campaign exercise in which members of the public are supposed to sweep and clean all surroundings as a way of sustaining the environment.

President Lazarus Chakwera on November 10, 2020, launched the national clean up campaign in Lilongwe and it was staged that every second Friday of the month be regarded as a cleanup day.

During the first and second clean up exercises, only market committee from the main market participated, with the vendors themselves being onlookers, a thing which has left many who attended the exercise with questions.

Chairperson for Civil Society Organization (CSO), Charles Sinetre expressed concern over the development.

He said that, “ This clean up activity is a national initiative and it is sad that the vendors are not taking part; it is good that on this second Friday of every month, we should have some kind of a shutdown just for two hours just to make sure that we all participate.

“We cannot lose anything by this two hours close down as we will gain a lot; we will clean the surroundings, thereby preventing various diseases.”

The CSO Chairperson called on the councils to have more resources to manage their waste as he said cleaning up only was not enough.

District Commissioner (DC) for Balaka, McCloud Kadammanja expressed concern and wondered why the vendors were not patronizing the exercise despite being engaged through their leaders.

He said there was need for the vendors to execute mindset change as most of them think simply because they pay the market fee, that’s a guarantee that they cannot participate in the clean up exercise.

Kadammanja said that, “It is only vendors from the central market who are not participating. Last Friday, we extended the cleanup exercise to various markets of the district and the vendors participated.

“We will continue to engage them, to find solutions, and if the worst comes to the worst, we will consider staging a temporal close down for two hours during the day; just to make sure that they all take part.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares