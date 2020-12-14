Malawi govt signs extradition papers for Prophet Bushiri

December 14, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 13 Comments

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo-Banda has signed the extradition papers for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary after South Africa  asked the Malawi government to send the two to South Africa where they are to answer charges of fraud and money laundering.

Prophet Bushiri: Battling extradition 

The two jumped bail in South Africa and the South African government has been pushing to have them sent back.

However, the court will have to issue a warrant of arrest for the two to be detained and sent back.

Bushiri said he had come back to Malawi to seek justice and protection, saying his life is in danger in the Rainbow nation.

He then accused the South African government of failing to assure them of their security.

Keen Observer
Keen Observer
2 hours ago

Nothing wrong with that they must just come to clear their names that’s all the Pretoria Government is asking for BUT the onus is on them, did they commit the alleged crime or not???? Simple.

sikelo
sikelo
2 hours ago

Yes, the South African Justice system is very good . It is the same as ours in Malawi. So he shouldn’t be worried if he is innocent. However if he is guilty of those crimes he is alleged to have done, then he will be found guilty as charged, and will have to go to prison.

Mulopwana
Mulopwana
2 hours ago

I see that we all disliked this man. I disliked him very much. A man of God shd have seen this happening but what did he see. 2020 a greaaat year. Horrible

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
2 hours ago

Eish kunjaku kwanunkha tonde Ayi nsatero anthuni mwana wanzako ngwako yemwe akapha nkhululu umadya nawo.Popeza ukatambatamba udziyangana ku mmawa kungakuchere.Yayi pakuti njoka siyamwitsa ndipo pa butchery sipasowa galu.

Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
2 hours ago

Ukaziputa limba nazo. Use your miracles Mr Bushiri. Kwiba ukubwa wekha.

Chisale
Chisale
2 hours ago

The crossover will be at Maula now. There is a change of venue.

Ngombwax
Ngombwax
3 hours ago

You can run, but you can never hide. You’re a THIEVE, A CROOKE, AND A FROUD. You shall now be exclusively used as a cautionary tale whenever we warn budding charlatans to never reap where they did not sow.

wapayasa
wapayasa
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ngombwax

Very good point. La 40 limakwana.

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
3 hours ago

Lyolyolyolyolyo, ululululuuuuuu, yes, send these crooks back.

Zebediyavisundavakomatongo
Zebediyavisundavakomatongo
3 hours ago

May the flames of the righteous attack the unjust tonse alliance

BornForTheSmoke
BornForTheSmoke
3 hours ago

Good riddance

