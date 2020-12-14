Malawi govt signs extradition papers for Prophet Bushiri
Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo-Banda has signed the extradition papers for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary after South Africa asked the Malawi government to send the two to South Africa where they are to answer charges of fraud and money laundering.
The two jumped bail in South Africa and the South African government has been pushing to have them sent back.
However, the court will have to issue a warrant of arrest for the two to be detained and sent back.
Bushiri said he had come back to Malawi to seek justice and protection, saying his life is in danger in the Rainbow nation.
He then accused the South African government of failing to assure them of their security.
Nothing wrong with that they must just come to clear their names that’s all the Pretoria Government is asking for BUT the onus is on them, did they commit the alleged crime or not???? Simple.
Yes, the South African Justice system is very good . It is the same as ours in Malawi. So he shouldn’t be worried if he is innocent. However if he is guilty of those crimes he is alleged to have done, then he will be found guilty as charged, and will have to go to prison.
