Mafco in a pool of draws

The Salima-based military side, MAFCO Football Club, promoted recently from the second tier league is surviving on draws and from four games so far, it has four points and on position 9 on the log table.

After a goalless draw on Saturday against Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium, the Salima soldiers went on to register another draw against Ekwendeni Hammers at the same venue. It was a one-all draw.

Hammers’ danger man, Clever Kaira, was tripped in the 18 metre box in the 26th minute and referee Stephano Gomani never hesitated to point to the penalty spot. Zikani Kasambala converted from the spot kick to put the hosts in the lead.

Kasambala was knocked down injured by the soldiers and took no further part in the match and Patrick Rudi was his replacement in the 44th minute.

There was not much to write about in the second half but the soldiers mounted more and more pressure on the hosts who seemed to have a solid defence.

About 8 minutes were added at the end of the match.

It was in the 94th minute when the ball was floated into Hammers’ 18 metre box and goalkeeper Chakonda Majanga advanced to pluck the ball in the air but miserably missed it. As the piece of leather landed down, Zikani Sichinga connected it into an empty net to cancel Hammers lead.

It ended 1-1 and it was a day for the two Zikanis from either side.

Hammers coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said the physical approach by MAFCO disturbed his side’s type of play.

“The soldiers disturbed our style of play. You can see a good number of our players are injured and one has been rushed to hospital. I never expected them to be so rough as they did in this match. They did the same against Moyale. This is not football,” lamented Mwafulirwa.

MAFCO coach, Temwa Msuku, said Hammers were a stubborn opponent.

“The battle was in the mid field. We failed to create chances but some changes helped us to get the equaliser. We have drawn four times yes. But it is better than losing. We hope to re-establish ourselves in the league,” said Msuku.

Ekwendeni Hammers are now on position with 4 points from three games.

