Kwese TV customers to pay via Airtel money services

Premier mobile telecommunication provider, Airtel, has partnered with Kwese Television to enable Malawi’s Airtel money customers pay their Kwese TV subscription through the mobile money service.

Airtel Marketing Director Frank Magombo and Country Manager for Kwese TV Wonder Msiska announced the partnership in Lilongwe, describing the development as a milestone in terms of the services the two companies are providing.

Kwese TV is an entertainment platform solution, offering 70 exciting channels for news, music, movies, sports and many others.

In his remarks, Magombo said this is an opportunity to connect and inspire people to lead them to achieving greater things in their lives.

“People can now pay their Kwese TV subscription from anywhere using their mobile phones. They do not need to queue up in banks or at service centre points. This is convenient to our customers and we are excited about it”.

Added Magombo, “This will help us grow Airtel money in line with the government’s financial inclusion agenda because more people will join the mobile service as there is now a service to pay for”.

And taking his turn, Msiska said partnering with Airtel was the best Kwese TV could do because the mobile operator has a larger customer base to enable the TV reach out to as many people as possible.

He urged people to pay Kwese TV subscription, saying it is the first Pan-African TV to offer the English premier league and several other sports channels for free.

“We have a lot of entertaining African content that people need to watch and learn from the various cultures around the continent. We do not want people to be watching things from elsewhere that end up misleading them,” said Msiska.

A Kwese TV decoder costs K50 000 .

The price includes free installation and one month subscription, among other things.

Monthly subscription is K12 650 and according to Magombo, Airtel money customers will be deducted only K200 upon paying the subscription fee.

