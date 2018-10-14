UTM’s MP Njikho accuses government of neglecting Mzuzu disaster victims

October 14, 2018  Patricia Mtungila-MEC 2 Comments

Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Leonard Njikho  has accused  government through the Department of Disaster Management  of neglecting the City of Mzuzu by not rendering any assistance to victims of heavy rains that destroyed houses a fortnight ago.

MP Njikho seated second from the right.

Njikho said this in Mzuzu on Saturday at a rally that he organized under the United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Area 1 B in Luwinga in Mzuzu.

“Mzuzu City is unhappy with the DPP Government for  neglecting the City.  Despite two weeks passing since the disaster,  no help has come from the DODMA, we conducted all the assessments and we submitted a report,” said Njikho.

The MP  further blamed the slothfulness in responding to the disaster by the Department of Disaster Management on the removal of Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima. Njikho said:

“Dr Chilima was quick to visit victims of floods but due to jealousy in the way he was helping people they removed him.  They do not care about the problems that Malawians face because the DODMA was given money to help people already.”

About 320  people  in  parts of Mzuzu including;  Luwinga, Area 1 B and Zolozolo East lost their homes  following  heavy rains that the City experienced at the start of October 2018.

According to Njikho, the rally  was organized to console the people of Mzuzu following the disaster  resulting from the heavy rains and to confirm that he had dumped the ruling DPP to join the opposition UTM.

However, in a telephone interview, the Government Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi refused to comment on  Njikho’s allegations saying that the Government cannot be commenting on what people say at  political rallies.

And Deputy Mayor for Mzuzu City Council  Fraser Chunga, who  has also joined UTM,  called for people in Mzuzu to  register to  vote for  a  Saulos Chilima-led Government that could help people in the City to experience a better life.

“ Let us tell all our friends that the season has come to vote in a new Government that can  help us  and not a Government that does not listen. Dr Chilima sees our problems,” said Chunga.

The  Saturday rally saw Njikho speaking for the first time on his movement to UTM  after speculations were rife that he had left the DPP after he was spotted at several UTM meetings including the August rally held by DChilima  in Mzuzu. The legislator holds another rally at Masasa in Mzuzu on Sunday  October 14.

nachisale
Guest
nachisale

UTM does not have its own MPs – it has got RUNAWAY MPs from other parties and Njikho need to remember Chilima is part of government.

2 minutes ago
Napoleon Muza
Guest
Napoleon Muza

Njiko, your boss is the Vice President of the nation, so when you say government, it include your boss unless you mean DPP as a party. Younas an mp of the area what did you do? What steps you took to support the victims? Don’t always portion a blame on others when you haven’t done anything yourself. Did you consult with the District Commissioner.? Just to remind you again, your boss is the Vice President in the government, unless you tell me he resigned as Vice President.

51 minutes ago

