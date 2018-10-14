UTM’s MP Njikho accuses government of neglecting Mzuzu disaster victims

Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Leonard Njikho has accused government through the Department of Disaster Management of neglecting the City of Mzuzu by not rendering any assistance to victims of heavy rains that destroyed houses a fortnight ago.

Njikho said this in Mzuzu on Saturday at a rally that he organized under the United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Area 1 B in Luwinga in Mzuzu.

“Mzuzu City is unhappy with the DPP Government for neglecting the City. Despite two weeks passing since the disaster, no help has come from the DODMA, we conducted all the assessments and we submitted a report,” said Njikho.

The MP further blamed the slothfulness in responding to the disaster by the Department of Disaster Management on the removal of Vice-President Dr Saulos Chilima. Njikho said:

“Dr Chilima was quick to visit victims of floods but due to jealousy in the way he was helping people they removed him. They do not care about the problems that Malawians face because the DODMA was given money to help people already.”

About 320 people in parts of Mzuzu including; Luwinga, Area 1 B and Zolozolo East lost their homes following heavy rains that the City experienced at the start of October 2018.

According to Njikho, the rally was organized to console the people of Mzuzu following the disaster resulting from the heavy rains and to confirm that he had dumped the ruling DPP to join the opposition UTM.

However, in a telephone interview, the Government Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi refused to comment on Njikho’s allegations saying that the Government cannot be commenting on what people say at political rallies.

And Deputy Mayor for Mzuzu City Council Fraser Chunga, who has also joined UTM, called for people in Mzuzu to register to vote for a Saulos Chilima-led Government that could help people in the City to experience a better life.

“ Let us tell all our friends that the season has come to vote in a new Government that can help us and not a Government that does not listen. Dr Chilima sees our problems,” said Chunga.

The Saturday rally saw Njikho speaking for the first time on his movement to UTM after speculations were rife that he had left the DPP after he was spotted at several UTM meetings including the August rally held by DChilima in Mzuzu. The legislator holds another rally at Masasa in Mzuzu on Sunday October 14.

