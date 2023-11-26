Labour Ministry clarifies labour export to Israel: “It’s part of job creation and youth empowerment championed by Chakwera”

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Development, Wezi Kayira, has parried away fears and rumour mongering surrounding labour export to Israel, stressing that there is nothing sinister about the deal.

Kayira, in a statement shared with the media on Friday, clarified that the labour export programme is an initiative of the government with the private sector to fulfil the commitment of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to create jobs and empower the youth in Malawi.

“There are several sectors under consideration and the first cohort is for the agricultural sector. Under the labour export program, the government would like to inform the public that the safety and security of the youth is paramount,” reads part of the statement.

The PS further states that the deployed youth will work at certified and approved locations, which are classified as fit and safe environments replete with medical insurance and repatriation arrangements for the youth involved.

He added that all labour exports are guided by Malawi Government’s Labour Export Program and Harmonized Labour Export Guidelines of 2022.

“So far, the first cohort of the youth from various parts of the country have been granted an opportunity to work in Israel and will leave anytime since all the clearances have been granted. More youth are expected to be engaged in this program,” said Kayira in the statement, further assuring that the identified youth will work on farms and will not be involved in any other activity.

“This program will benefit both individuals and the nation. A portion of wages will cover living costs in Israel, while the remainder will be remitted to personal accounts here in Malawi to boost foreign exchange,” he concluded.

