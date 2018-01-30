Lake of Stars ‘set-it-off’ births female arts movement at Chanco

Lake of Stars Set It Off has birthed a female arts movement at Chancellor College on Saturday.

Women in different professions took Zomba city by storm when they showcased to a diverse crowd.

The show was an opportunity for women to talk about issues that negatively affect them in a way the audience has never seen before.

In the afternoon, monolouges featuring women professionals like Beatrice Mateo, the lawyer who was arrested for her ‘My Pussy, My Pride’ gave real life experiences.

Among the speakers was Beatrice Chiphwanya who talked about education and her pussy dubbed sexy ally transmited grade, a topic which received an enormous response as some of the people joined in.

Dj Bublegum on the desk kept the people up to midnight as they enjoyed the touch of women’s creativity.

British singer Annemarie gave an amazing performance which lead to the crowd to scream “mahope” on several occasions and on her send off.

Zilanie Gondwe, Communications officer described the reaction from the audience as electric.

“The energy between artists and the audience was incredible”.

“Chanco is the University of Malawi, this is where future leaders get their education. It’s a fitting place where we can birth a female arts movement and expression”.

Gondwe said this is a spring board for female artists high visibility, work together and get promoters.

She said promoters have already booked artists for Blantyre, Lilongwe and other events.

According to Gondwe, Lilongwe Shorts is back this year after being of the roster.

Gondwe speaking on the actual festival as they celebrate 15 years said the venue is yet to be announced.

Yolanda Ng’oma, Project Manager said it was exciting to see women in production, security, backstage.

“It was power women driven all the way and it is incredibly interesting to discover they can get things done and done well”.

She said this is just the beginning and there is more to come.

“Women are here to stay, get used to it” she said.

One of the artists, Kim speaking at the end of the event said “Its amazing to have women coming to the forefront to support each other”.

“Chanco is a tough crowd but it’s an amazing crowd”.

“Hopefully this will encourage young women to leadership positions” she said.

Acts from Lily Banda, Rina, Focus crew, Chanco Traveling Chanco Traveling threatre, Creative Menace, Faith Dalitso Kakhulungo, Masa squads and Blue Note Band thrilled the audience.

