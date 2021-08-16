Landlord seals Karonga Immigration Office over unsettled rentals

Landlords have sealed offices of the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in Karonga over non-payment of rentals, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Effectively, the department is unable to provide services to the citizens.

Confirming the development, spokesperson for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in the Northern Region, Backwell Lungu, said his institution is in the process of paying the bills.

Lungu said there were some delays in processing of the rentals.

Landlord John Sichilima told the media that the department has been failing to pay rentals for six months; hence, the decision to seal the office.

But Sichilima refused to disclose how much he is owed by the department.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!