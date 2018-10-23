Last parliament meeting before elections sits from Nov. 19

Members of parliament have been summoned for the last meeting of parliament before the highly contested May 2019 elections and it starts from November 19 to December 14.

Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba, in a brief statement seen by Nyasa Times , is calling all legislators to attend.

No business has been indicated for the meeting, but civil society organisations are lobbying opposition back benchers to bring into the 193 strong House an impeachment motion.

They want President Peter Mutharika impeached on various grounds.

But it is doubtful that the motion would be moved after main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cast doubt over the motion.

Analysts say the MCP fears if Mutharika is impeached then vice president Saulos Chilima would immediately take over just less than six months before a general election.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the MCP are also planning to topple Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya for joining the United Transformation Movement (UTM) of Saulos Chilima.

