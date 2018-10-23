Kaliati rubbishes Mulli for ‘malicious speech’ at Mulhako over Lhomwe vote

Mulanje West legislator Patricia Kaliati has faulted Mulhako wa Alhomwe board of trustees chairperson and businessman Leston Mulli for turning the 11th commemoration of the annual cultural group’s festival at Chonge in Mulanje on Sunday into a political platform, saying it was contradictory’s to the theme , which was ‘Culture: A tool for promoting unity.’

Mulli asked all the Lhomwes to vote for Mutharika during the forthcoming elections and vowed to prevent critics of the President from claiming any seat in the Lhomwe belt during the May 21 2019 elections.

“As your chairman, I urge you all to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” he said.

Mulli claimed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was in power to stay.

“I have one message for those going again APM [President Mutharika]: You are not winning any seat in the Lhomwe belt,” said Mulli.

But Kaliati , who dumped DPP together with others who are now in the United Transformation Movement (UTM) led by State Vice presudent Saulos Chilima, said Mulli remarks were regrettable and full of “contradictions mirrored in all his malicious speech”.

She challenged that Mulli cannot dictate the electorate on who to vote.

“My constituents will speak come the polling day,” said Kaliati, the UTM Secretary General.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa had also all praises for Mutharika, saying he has developed the country beyond recognition.

He said God will crash all the opposition at the ballot box on behalf of Mutharika during the polls.

Ngolongoliwa described Mutharika as a rare breed of leaders, saying he is the only future for the country.

This year’s festival was attended by former presudent Bakili Muluzi, Chewa King Gawa Undi from Zambia and Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V among others.

