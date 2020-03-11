Lawi unveils his Galimoto single: New album in the offing

Fresh off his highly acclaimed sophomore album Sunset in the Sky, Afro-soul artist Lawi has released Galimoto, a new single off his forthcoming album Thirties.

Galimoto is a lightheartedly joyful story of a woman’s yearning for her husband to buy her a car.

While the sound and voice are distinctively Lawi, there is something divergent in the presentation this time around and it is one that his legion of fans will have to give the song a long listen before they can start vibing to it.

But diversity and variation is what Lawi does best, as evidenced by the extremes that he went in Sunset in the Sky—in one instance he was calm and mellow in Halleluya while he was vibey and balling in AmaonaKuchedwa.

From this lead single, Thirties could be a mellow and mature in acknowledging his coming of age and in recognition of the battles fought and won over the years.

The South Africa-based artist told Nyasa Times that Galimotois inspired by life and the numerous dramas that abound.

“Life in itself has always been a great inspiration and as you may note that this is a common household story, it does not matter what socio-economic class you fall under life at some point will introduce you to a story same or similar,” he said.

He added: “It is a wonderful thing when the glory of riches in a family gets equally distributed and in this case the woman is asking the husband to look into her shame as society perceives her to be worthy of and yet lacks.”

Lawi, born Francis Phiri, is thoughtful and philosophical about this point in time in his life.

“I am now in my early thirties and it is such a bright time of my life where I look forward to more life and great experiences as a mature person.However,I also stand to appreciate life from my youth and all the lessons I’ve drawn from it. All this makes part of the album Thirties,” he explained.

According to Lawi, the listener will choose how they interpret the music.

“On the way through the circle of life,you can choose your own destination as you listen to the music. You can let it take you anywhere and everywhere as the music is for you. Some journeys are real some fantasy but the beauty of it is that you’ll always feel the music play as soundtrack to your life,” he said.

Lawi said he is currently working on the global digital marketing and distribution plan and after which the album’s release date will be announced.

“But what I can assure my fans is that the album is insightful, thought provoking, for meditation and it has some interesting collaborations. It is good food for the soul.”

Download Galimoto here: https://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=13647

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :