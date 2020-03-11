Mangochi group march in support of HRDC leaders arrest

A group of people, calling itself concerned citizens Wednesday morning marched in Mangochi and presented a petition to Mangochi district council in support of the arrest of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) officials.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, vice chairperson Gift Trapence and MacDonald Sembereka have been arrested for threatening to shut down state residences in a bid to force president Peter Mutharika to fire Malawi Electoral Commission commissioners.

One of the leaders of the grouping, Alhaji Bakali accused HRDC of fuelling violence and tension in the country, saying they deserved the arrest.

“They need to stay there in police cells so that we can have peace. The police need to investigate the matter at their own pace whilst these people are on full remand,” said Bakali.

He also accused HRDC of being behind the murder of a police officer Imedi who hailed from Mangochi.

Executive officer for Mangochi district council Abubakar Nkhoma received the petition and said he would forward it to relevant authorities.

