Legal activist tells ACB to probe SPC, PS over fuel supply deals

A legal activist has asked the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe the government officials named by former National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) chief executive officer Hellen Buluma as having been embroiled in dubious fuel supply deals.

In her resignation letter, Buluma singled out Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba and principal secretary for Energy Alfonso Chikuni as having put immense pressure on her on the awarding of fuel contracts to suppliers.

The legal commentator, Justin Dzonzi said the allegations deserve a sincere probe by law-enforcement agencies ACB.

In the letter Buluma has accused her board chairperson and the secretary for energy of bullying her to irregularly engage their preferred fuel suppliers.

Buluma, who has cited various meetings with the said officials, alleges that she was under constant pressure to flout procurement procedures and use the prevailing fuel crisis as an excuse to hurriedly seal the suggested deals.

But while condemning Buluma for not reporting the issues to proper agencies as they happened; executive director of legal think tank Justice Link, Dzonzi, insists the allegations still merit a serious investigation and possible prosecution of those mentioned.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!