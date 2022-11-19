PAC rules out special prayers for Malawi

Quasi-religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has ruled out special prayers for Malawi which continues to go through economic challenges which have pushed the cost of living drastically up.

PAC chairperson Mosignor Patrick Thawale said instead, leaders should undergo what he called soul-searching on growing social and political ills haunting the society.

This follows suggestions from some quarters including political leaders on the need to unite and hold national prayers in the wake of increased incidences of suicide, killings and corruption.

Thawale said much as the body believes in effectiveness of prayer, it will be a mockery to turn to God when almost everyone including leaders are not ready to foster rule of law and uphold family values, among others.

Social commentators, Wonderful Mkhutche and Ceasor Kondowe, have agreed with PAC that the country’s problems are well-known just requiring right actions such as taming corruption.

