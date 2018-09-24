Legal committee ready with report on National Assembly independence

Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee says it is ready with its report which seeks to make the National Assembly independent and autonomous.

Chairman of the Legal Affairs Committee Maxwell Thyolera said the report would be presented in parliament for plenary discussion during the November seating of parliament.

“We want to make parliament more independent so that it can discharge its duties more efficiently and effectively,” said Thyolera.

Parliament makes laws, represents people through its members of parliament and provides checks and balances on the use of public money given to public offices.

Thyolera said sometimes, committees fail to meet to discuss and debate crucial issues of national importance due to lack of funding from Treasury, saying the report addresses that issue.

He also said the report addresses the issue of the speaker of the National Assembly on whether he or she should be a politician who is a member of parliament or he should be picked from outside parliament.

“The judiciary discharges its duties very well because it is independent of government influence and it is autonomous,” he said.

Law expert Edge Kanyongolo said this was a very good idea but warned some clauses in the Republican constitution should be changed or new ones created to ensure that there is no conflict of interest between the government and parliament.

