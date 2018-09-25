UMP introduces fashion awards, collaborates with Mzuzu Fashion Week

Urban Music People (UMP) has announced the introduction of fashion awards.

The winners of the new awards will be unveiled during Mzuzu Fashion Week on Saturday October 6 2018 at Kentam Mall,Mzuzu.

UMP Project Manager, Wisdom Phanga told Nyasa Times: “We will start our activities this year with these innovative awards.”

Phanga added: “We are happy of our collaboration with Mzuzu Fashion Week as a platform for the inaugural UMP Fashion Awards.”

He explained: “Fashion permeates every sector of our society, and we would like to play our part in promoting Malawian fashion industry.”.

UMP Fashion Awards has five categories: Model of the Year (Male and Female), Most Stylish Celebrity, Designer of the Year, Best New Designer and Fashion Icon.

The nominations and winners will be partially decided by popular vote (through social media) and through judges’ votes.

In addition to the popular annual UMP Music Awards, UMP Media Awards, and UMP Festival, UMP plans to eventually introduce Sports Awards.

“UMP season starts now till December. We have exciting new products and activities for the next 3 months ~ we will be unpacking them as we go”, concludes Phanga

