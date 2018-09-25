Uladi urges Central Region to ‘change goal’  from MCP to DPP

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)Vice President for Central Region, Uladi Mussa Sunday urgedpeople in Lilongwe to continue supporting the party for it to do well in the coming 2019 tripartite elections.

He made the call during public meeting at Mgona in Area 25 in Lilongwe as part of his central region tour.

Mussa sounded optimistic that DPP would win the general elections with more seats in both council and parliamentary because of many development projects have implemented by the party in the country.

He challenged the Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima and his movement that he cannot win elections and downplays the assertions from United Transformation Movement (UTM) tha DPP led government is corrupt.

“He should resign..! Why is he choosing to be part and parcel of a corrupt government?”Mussa asked.

He added that Chilimaand UTM are accusing DPP out of frustrations, because they wanted to take over the presidency from President Peter Mutharika.

“There is no way he can dislodge Mutharika, if he could win from the convention, he could not offer such remarks that DPP is a corrupt government,” Mussa bellowed.

The DPP Vice President added Malawi Congress Party (MCP) cannot win next year’s elections because of poor leadership and greedy.

DPP Secretary General (SG),Grezelder Jeffrey said that Mutharika administration is democratic, because no journalist has been arrested on political grounds and it has been the case with previous regimes.

“Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) should be ashamed..! They were calling for national wide demonstrations, thinking that more people will support. But few people patronized their march.People are tired of unnecessary demonstrations” she said.

Jeffrey pointed out many development projects that the current government is doing under President Mutharika.

She mentioned cancer hospital at Kamuzu Central Hospital, Kasiya Road, BICC and rural electrification programme as among other development projects.

The GS assured Malawiansthat no one would die of looming hunger because government is ready to deal with the problem.

DPP Regional Governor for the Centre, Binton Kutsaira said that DPP is not a social media party as other political parties.

He explained that DPP is a strong party in both rural areas and towns.

