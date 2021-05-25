Legendary Malawi international Jonathan Billie’s daughter for NAM Treasurer post

*Sports has always been part of my life because of my dad, mum and brother Nyadani

*I see a gap that I can assist to fill based on the capabilities that I have from my education and work experience

*Holds Master’s Degree in business administration and Bachelor’s Degree in Arts Humanities

Tadala Billie, daughter to Malawi’s legendary midfield maestro Jonathan Billie, eyes the post of treasurer at the elective Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) elective annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on Saturday, May 29 in Salima.

Tadala says she decided to contest for this post after seeing that a gap exists in the sport’s financial base which she feels she can assist to fill based on the capabilities that she has from her education and work experience.

Tadala, who works for Mybucks Bank in the Treasury Department as Treasury Sales Manager, holds a Master’s degree in business administration obtained from Eastern and Southern Management Institute (ESAMI) in Tanzania and Bachelor’s degree in Arts Humanities from University of Malawi’s Chancellor College (CHANCO).

She says her qualifications are coupled with her passion for the game, saying that “just pushed me even further”.

“Sports has always been part of my life because of my Dad [Jonathan Billie], my Mum [Annie Hanjahanja — former NAM administrator] and my brother [Nyadani Billie].

“I started playing netball in primary school and went on play for Admarc Tigresses Youth. Playing for Tigresses was just automatic because I grew up in Admarc Welfare since my Dad was working with Admarc.

“I have never played for any of the top clubs because of my academic commitments and later my professional work but I have played for Woget that later became Alliance Capital.

“I was captain of the team and we managed to win trophies such as the Presidential Cup at regional level.”

She will be up against incumbent vice-treasurer, Agnes Chaima in what is promised to be a tight race but Tadala says she is unperturbed, saying though she has never contested before, she knows what netball administration needs having had a good glimpse of first hand experience from her mother, a seasoned administrator.

“I would like the netball fraternity to have confidence in me because I would never want to distort my integrity that I have always held high throughout my life.

“Also when I make a decision to do something I make sure I give it my all,” says Tadala, whose campaign manifesto include winning back the hearts of the corporate world by engaging it in sourcing support to reduce dependency on government funding.

She pledges to enhance financial discipline by making sure all expenditures are within budget and presenting financial reports every 6 months as well as having accounts audits every year.

She also promises to be reserving annual funding from government for grassroots netball development as well as financially empowering committees for coaches and umpires to be able to undertake their activities properly.

On the Queens and all other levels of the national teams, she pledged to boost the players morale whenever they are called to camp.

“I have always been a top fan of the Queen’s and and I’ve played at Under-21 national team that went to Lesotho and I was chosen to be the vice-captain.

“When I was in College, I won the Best Netball Player award in all the four years I was there. I know what it takes to be a netball player and what their needs are.

“When I was part of Alliance Capital, I managed to find sponsorship for team because of my exposure to the corporate world through work and that is why I am saying I will be capable to raise funds for NAM from the corporate world.

Other’s contestants for the polls are incumbent president, Khungekile Madise Matiya up against former international Emmie Waya Tchongwe. However, Waya Tchongwe announced that she would withdraw unless Malawi National Council of Sports intervened in some electioneering anomalies she has observed.

An interesting contestant for the presidency, who have a total of 28 nominations against incumbent’s 5 and Tchongwe’s 5, is former treasurer, Abigail Shariff, who happens to be member of Parliament for Zomba Likangala.

The post of vice-president has five contestants — Chimwemwe Bakali, Diana Nkhulembe, Yamikani Kauma,” Annie Kamphale and Isaac Chimwala.

Former Queens’ international, Linda Magombo is vying for the post of general secretary up against Isaac Chimwala, who has also been nominated for this post as well as vice-president.

Vitumbiko Gudubuza goes for post of vice-general secretary alongside Yamikani Kauma and Diana Nkhulembe (who has also been nominated as vice-president while Chancy Munthali and Queens’s star Cecilia Mtukule Bondwe are for post of vice-treasurer.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!