Companies urged to increase uptake of digitization and local innovations

Managing Director for Atsikana Pa Ulendo Private Secondary School Henry Mdyetseni has urged educational institutions in Malawi to increase uptake of digitation and local innovations as one way of promoting the growth of information communication technology (ICT) industry in the country.

Mdyetseni made the remarks over the weekend during a training in the newly developed accounting package by EasyBooks Solutions, a Software Development Company aiming at Simplifying Business Operations through ICT Innovations.

He said their experience with other international accounting packages has been disappointing as the technologies were found lacking and did not help their business to grow.

“We have found ourselves doing most of the things manually as these systems can hardly be customized to fit our specific needs while with EasyBooks, we are able to tell them other things which we want the system to do and they are able to incorporate those into the accounting system,” he said.

Mdyetseni said EasyBooks Accounting Software had come handy, further expressing optimism that the system will help them ease their financial record keeping and reporting thereby creating ample time for them to focus on serving their stakeholders well and growing the institution with different innovations.

“I encourage every modern private school and any other institution to go with EasyBooks Accounting as it can be tailored to 100 percent fit an institution’s processes as compared to other accounting systems. Most importantly, there is a big need to start supporting locally developed innovations as this is the only way Malawi can grow and develop. A lot of startups are facing numerous challenges which hinder their possibility of growing and there is a great need to support these brilliant young minds of Malawi,” he narrated.

Mdyetseni, an engineer by profession, disclosed that they had tried other international systems before, but they proved inefficient and lacking.

He said apart from being complex, the overall cost of using international accounting packages is very high.

“You cannot ask for customization of these other systems if there is an element, which you also want to automate in your institution because it is very costly rendering it nearly impossible to do while EasyBooks Accounting, is very flexible as it seeks to address your challenges as an institution,” said Mdyetseni.

EasyBooks Solutions founder and Managing Director Samson Fiado expressed excitement with the growing confidence among Malawians in their products and services.

Fiado said that proper business finance record keeping and reporting, including automation in general, is a major challenge distressing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malawi as well as in the Sub–Saharan African region.

“EasyBooks is here to make this problem a diminishing mountain,” he said.

He thanked the management of Atsikana Pa Ulendo for trusting them to automate their finance systems and has hence challenged all other modern institutions to emulate and engage them in their quest to put digital systems in their institutions.

EasyBooks Accounting Software is a web-based accounting package “that can be used both online and offline” designed to manage financial data for any small and medium institution both for profit and non-profit making.

It has won numerous awards and recognitions both in Malawi and International. Among others, it won Spirit of Tech award by United States Department of State and American Association for the Advancement of Science at Global Entrepreneurship Summit graced by the then US president, Barack Obama, it also represented Malawi in Budapest, Hungary and in December 2020 it won the best Financial Technology Innovation Award by Nation Bank of Malawi and ICT Association of Malawi, among others.

