“Lets Go, Tiyeni Ku FINCA” promo is back again

FINCA Malawi has launched a savings promotional campaign dubbed “Let’s Go, Tiyeni Ku FINCA”, targeting savings customers with a Gas Cooker as the grand prize.

Speaking during the launch on Friday at FINCA Malawi’s head office in Blantyre, Marketing Manager Takondwa Chirwa said, “We have launched this promotion to appreciate our customers.

“Since 2015, FINCA Malawi has been accepting customer deposits, and we are happy to say that most of our customers are now aware that FINCA is a one-stop microfinance institution.”

The promotion, running from 24th September to 20th December 2024, offers exciting prizes. Apart from the grand prize, FINCA will also give out monthly prizes, including 5 Thermal Mugs, 3 Heater/Fans, and 5 Shopping Vouchers worth MK50, 000 each.

To enter, customers can either deposit a minimum of MK100, 000 into a FINCA Fixed Deposit Account or deposit MK20, 000 into a PHINDU Savings Account.

“This promotion targets all our existing, inactive, and new customers. Come and open a savings account with FINCA. This is a good opportunity for our customers to earn interest more safely. We are calling all customers to be part of this promotion,” Chirwa added.

FINCA’s savings accounts cater to customers’ needs, offering both fixed deposits and ordinary savings.

“The good news is that in our deposit accounts, customers are not deducted any monthly charges but get higher interest rates in return,” Chirwa noted.

Initially, FINCA started as a microfinance institution offering group loans and later introduced individual loans.

In 2015, FINCA Limited received a Deposit-Taking license, transforming it into Malawi’s first Deposit-Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI), enabling it to offer both savings and credit products.

FINCA’s mission remains focused on fighting poverty by providing lasting and life-changing financial solutions to low-income individuals and communities.

