Smart Deliveries launches ‘Parcel Tracking System’ called Zadigito to secure customers parcels

Malawi’s leading delivery and courier service company, Smart Deliveries, has introduced a Parcel Tracking System called ‘Zadigito’.

The innovative electronic system will allow users to track parcels on their devices from departure to arrival.

Speaking during the launch in Lilongwe, Smart Deliveries, chief executive officer, Dennis Bvalani, said the company noted with great concern that one of the most pressing challenges in the courier industry in Malawi was the issue of missing and misplaced of parcels.

“We have taken a significant step forward to address this concern by developing this state-of-the-art tracking system, designed to ensure the safety and security of all parcels. With this new system, customers will be able to track and trace their parcels at every stage, from departure to arrival, giving them greater peace of mind and confidence in our services.

“Through Zadigito, customers will not only be able to monitor the status of their parcels, but they will also receive electronic receipts and real-time notifications via WhatsApp and SMS once their parcels are ready for collection or have been successfully delivered,” explained Bvalani.

He further added that; “This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering superior customer service and improving the overall courier experience.”

In a growing courier service industry, Bvalani admitted that Smart Deliveries has faced challenges since they started operating in the major cities of Malawi.

He however stated that the company continues to prioritize the security and reliability of its courier services.

“We are continually striving to improve and offer the best courier solutions in Malawi and, we would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our valued customers for their unwavering support since the inception of Smart Deliveries. Additionally, we extend our heartfelt apologies to those who may have found our services less than satisfactory in the past,” he said.

Smart Deliveries, which started business in 2020, leverages technology and innovation to transport packages in the four major cities of Malawi.

It is specialized in delivering packages and various tradable products such as fast food, groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, E-commerce products, and running personal errands.

