Nigerian celebrated Afro-Pop superstar Magixx to headline UMP Festival in Mangochi

The 2024 UMP Festival promises to be full of top music icons as the organizers of the event have announced the coming of the celebrated Nigerian multi-talented Dancehall, Afro-Pop and R&B superstar, Magixx who will headline the much awaited festival which is slated for October 25-28 at Cape Maclear in Mangochi.

Director of UMP Festival, Ken Zizwa confirmed in a press release that the ‘Love Don’t Cost a Dime’ and ‘Shaye’ hit maker is the latest music sensation who will perform at the event and that they have decided to include the most followed singer and songwriter whom he believe that he will bring his unique blend of Afro-beats and contemporary sound to the stage.

"We are beyond excited to have Magixx on board. It's a great alignment as both UMP Festival and Magixx are in our blowing-up phase. This collaboration promises an electrifying experience for our audience," said Zizwa who further disclosed that tickets for the event are now available online and other designated outlets.

Outlets.

Real name Alexander Adelabu, Magixx was born on September 27 1999.

