Life AR initiative assures communities of continued support despite the pull out of US government

Least Developed Countries for Effective Adaptation and Resilience (Life AR) a project to strengthen climate resilience and adaptation has assured communities of continued support to its activities despite funding gap following the pull out of United States of America (USA) from the initiative.

The initiative is spearheaded under LDC group to respond to climate crisis through adaptation and resilience as well as achieve LDC vision of Climate Resilient future by 2050.

In Malawi the project is currently in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change and is implemented in pilot districts of Salima, Mangochi and Rumphi.

Life AR Malawi Project Manager, Eddah Lijoni Jere told Journalists in Mponela Dowa during Capacity Building for Media on Environment and Climate Change that the impact for the funding gap will not be there as the resources for the activities are available through other donors.

“We will continue to fundraise for funding to continue implement the activities which are there in the communities,” she said.

Jere stressed that in the Paris agreement, there is a platform called Loss and Damage who will soon be calling for proposals to access more funds.

Adding that through International Institute for Environment and Development, in United Kingdom (UK) are also fundraising resources to be used in the activities of Life AR.

Jere highlighted activities like climate smart agriculture, empowering the communities economically, managing the ecosystem within their areas through afforestation as well as regeneration.

