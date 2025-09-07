Muslims urged to uphold peace and harmony towards the elections

Muslims in the country have been urged to be at the forefront in maintaining peace and harmony before, during and after the country’s forthcoming tripartite elections slated for September 16, this year.

The call was made in Blantyre on Friday during this year’s Meelad(Ziyarra) celebrations organised by the Limbe Muslim Jamaat in conjunction with the At-tariqatul Qudria Sunni Association (AQSA).

Speaking in an interview after the celebrations, the vice coordinator for this year’s celebrations in Blantyre Yaseen Giga urged muslims in the country to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, who he said were based on peace and harmony.

” As Muslims, peace should be at the centre of our hearts just like what our Prophet Muhammad. It is therefore, imperative to uphold this before, during and after the forthcoming elections in the country, ” he said

Among others, Giga also urged muslims to learn both the teachings of Islam and secular studies so as to cope with the current developments.

” Muslims are in many sectors regarded as people who don’t like education. This development make them to be sidelined in other development activities, which in turn make them to be wallowing in poverty circles. It is therefore my call for them to embrace education as a pillar of life transformation,” he said

The vice coordinator said the organizations were very impressed with this year’s turn out at the Ziyarra celebration activities, saying the development showed love and respect for the last Prophet Muhammad( peace and blessings be upon him).

According to this year’s Ziyarra celebration activities public relations manager Omar Ibrahim, this year’s celebrations marked 1500th birthday celebrations.

In Blantyre, the celebrations started with a parade from Kanjedza Masjid(mosque) to Mpingwe sports club, where Jumna prayer session and food distribution items were conducted.

Over 28,000 less privileged people were reached with packages of maize flour and other food items and drinks. The exercise was a courtesy of Limbe Muslim Jamaat, FGRF and AQSA.

Prophet Muhammad was born on 12 Rabiul Awwal 1444, a third month of the muslim calendar in Mekka, Saudi Arabia.

The Prophet died on his 63rd birthday. The Prophet’s birthday celebrations were first observed in 12th century, often followed by a month of festivals.

