Agriculture network for local council managers launched

The Agriculture Services Managers Network (AGRINET) has been officially inaugurated to bring together diverse perspectives and forge shared path on agriculture services among local councils.

The network alongside the First-ever conference and Symposium of Managers from local councils has been facilitated by Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) under the theme: “Catalyzing Agricultural Transformation: Enhancing Community of Practices and Strategic Partnerships for Effectiveness and Efficiency.”

Speaking during the launch in Salima on Thursday, Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale said the platform will look at how the directors from district councils can collaborate on issues of agriculture.

“Unlike other sectors like health as well as education there has been a missing link in the agriculture sector. The goal is for them to have proper leadership that will spearhead the visions in the sector particularly to fulfill Malawi-2063 vision where productivity, commercialization and mechanization are given the prominence,” he said.

Adding that it will move the country from low income to middle income as well as increase forex generation.

Kawale was optimistic that through the groupings there will be the increase of adoption of innovations as a sector and transmit them on the ground to extension workers who works with farmers.

He however acknowledged the increase on the cost of production particularly maize pushing the blame to the cost of import on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides.

MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire said the network is mainly for directors of agriculture services from local authorities as a technical arm of the association.

“The network will be focusing of generating evidence, policy formulation and peer learning among directors so that we contribute towards agriculture productivity and commercialization in the country,” he emphasized.

Mkandawire further said the network will act as a hub where people will be teaching each other, sharing experiences and best practices as well as influencing policy advocacy so that there is enabling policy environment at national level towards agriculture productivity and commercialization.

Director for Agriculture Services for Zomba, Linda Mphande said the performance of councils in the country has not been well mainly due to funding challenges.

“The councils are under-funded to fully perform their duties in agriculture. This has led to low and unsustainable agriculture productivity,” she said.

Mphande said councils cannot reach out to farmers effectively as they need resources for mobility, infrastructure, inputs as well as capacity building.

