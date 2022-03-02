Life International Church holds “Sentencing Night” prayer service this Friday

Life International Church will on Friday this week hold a “Sentencing Night Prayer Service” where the church’s founder and overseer, Prophet Amos Kambale, says he will pronounce judgement on enemies of God and his chosen people.

The service will take place from 6pm to 6pm at Mbinzi Secondary School Hall in area 3 in Lilongwe.

The church has issued a poster, which is currently in circulation on the social media and other platforms such as notice boards, in which Kambale claims that the judgment has already been passed by the Supreme Court of Heaven against enemies of God’s people.

“These enemies include poverty, lack, diseases, death, spiritual backwardness and barrenness. According to Gods spiritual calendar, all these enemies have been found guilty for touching God’s chosen people and now it’s time for them to receive their appropriate sentencing so that God’s people must walk in the freedom God has appointed them to,” reads part of the poster.

Kambale adds in the poster that since this is the Court of Heaven and its Supreme, the enemies cannot appeal their judgment.

In a brief interview on Tuesday, the Prophet challenged that he does not lay his hands on anybody without a miracle happening and the grace of God trickling upon the believer.

“Bring any situation and watch God solve it in that night. Just spare this Friday night, you will see the wonders of God happening in your life,” said Kambale.

For some the years now, the Prophet has performed jaw-dropping miracles, signs and wonders including, the healing of HIV and Aids patients who have been verified by medical doctors, curing of cancer and the healing of a crippled man in Mulanje a video that was uploaded on YouTube in 2012.

Kambale also claims to have helped many people to come out of poverty through the teaching of the word of God and prophesies.

Recently, a Malawian woman living in Zambia claims to have now been settled in marriage after she gave birth when the prophet prayed for her.

The woman said she had been barren for 15 years and she was divorced three times because of her inability to bear children.

The Prophet’s church members say that they thank God most for the man of God because of his deep teachings of the word.

“He takes simple verses and brings light to them and take you to the reality of the living God,” says the members of Kambale.

Asked how miracles happen, Kambale has constantly responded, “It’s the work of the Holy Spirit.”

He says the greatest miracle he enjoys most to see is the salvation of lost souls, which he said he is praying so much to see that happen at the Friday all night service.

Meanwhile, Kambale has invited people of all walks of life with the words of promise: “Come to receive God’s help in your Spiritual, Financial, Health and Marital life.”

Kambale founded Life International Church five years ago though he calls himself a mere servant in a church Jesus Christ established to save lost souls and bring healing to the sick.

