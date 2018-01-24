Lightening struck schoolboy to death in Nkhotakota

A 14 year old boy identified by Police as Yesaya Banda from Mwamdimba Village in the Area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district has died after being struck by lightening.

Nkhunga Police Public Relations Officer Ignatius Esau said the incident happened at Banga in Dwangwa on Monday 22nd January 2017.

Esau said on Monday this week, Yesaya and his 12 year old friend Mavuto Phiri left home for school but instead the two lads opted to go to the lake for fishing.

He said on their way, heavy rains accompanied by lightening started to dall and in no time, the two boys were struck by lightening and fell unconscious.

“Well wishers rushed the two to Ngala Health Center where Yesaya was pronounced dead whereas Mavuto, who sustained burn wounds was reffered to Nkhotakota District Hospital for further treatment” said Esau.

According to the Police Publicist, an autopsy showed that the teenager’s death was due to lightening electrocution.

He has since urged communities to stay indoors whenever a downpour accompanied by lightening pours in.

The accident comes just over a week after lightening again struck to death a youthful couple who were making love in a maize garden in Lilongwe.

The two were were standard six Pupils at Dzenza Primary School.

