Lilongwe Casinos Travel Guide

If you ever take a trip to the beautiful country of Malawi and visit its capital city Lilongwe, don’t worry about missing out on some casino fun. The town has three entertaining casinos that will scratch that itch—the Pirates Casino, Casino Marina at Golden Peacock Hotel, and Vision Gaming. They have the best table game options and popular slots that are sure to give your holiday that extra thrill.

Apart from playing at these casinos for fun, Lilongwe has several other exciting attractions. You can enjoy hiking at the Nkhoma Mountain, see wildlife in its natural habitat at the Lilongwe Wildlife Centre, or enjoy African culture at the Kumbali Cultural Village. Let’s have a look at what to expect as you travel to Malawi’s Capital.

1. Vision Gaming

Vision Gaming is a casino located at Area 10, Lilongwe, and is operated by DBR International Ltd. If you are a slots lover, then here’s your gaming paradise. The casino has modern slot machines with jackpots worth up to $25,000. And whether you want to play during the day or at night, that’s no problem since the casino has its doors open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Vision Casino Bar and Grill

After spinning a few reels or placing some blackjack bets, you can head over to the lounge area and have a taste of some of the finest local cuisines and foreign dishes. And in case you want some drinks, you can order the best cocktails.

2. Casino Marina at Golden Peacock Hotel

Located 26 km from Lilongwe International Airport, Casino Marina is inside the 5-star hotel Sogecoa Golden Peacock. The casino owners are Rank Holdings Limited, a Sri Lanka-based group, and they launched this state-of-the-art casino back in 2016.

Casino Marina offers its visitors twenty-one gaming tables and 70 slot machines. Loyal punters will enjoy traditional table games, such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker, around the best tables. However, if this is your first time at the Blackjack tables and you find them too intimidating, try live blackjack games that you can play from your mobile phone. The casino floor has two VIP rooms for gamers who choose to play high-limit games.

The 5-star Sogecoa Golden Peacock Hotel

For the best accommodation, this is where you want to be. Rooms in the hotel have all the necessary amenities such as unlimited internet access, flat-screen TVs, minibars, and safes.

The hotel premises also has a Chinese restaurant and a casual restaurant offering foreign cuisines and all types of drinks. When you want some relaxing activity, you can always try out the outdoor pool with a sundeck, spa, beauty salon, and massage therapy.

3. Pirates Casino

Once you land at the Lilongwe International Airport, you are only 30km away from the Pirate Casino located at Chilambula Street. The casino is a masterpiece by American Palace Ltd.

With a total of 9 table games and 100 slots available, Pirates Casino might just be the best casino when it comes to game variety. Some of the table games found at the casino include American Roulette, Blackjack, and Card Poker. You are sure to have an excellent time playing at the casino.

Unwinding at The Captain’s Lounge

The Captain’s Lounge is the ideal setting for unwinding and relaxing while savoring your favorite dishes and ice-cold refreshments. The Casino Bar & Grill serves delectable snacks, steak, coffee, alcoholic drinks, cocktails, sandwiches, chicken wings, and burgers.

Things You Must Do When You Visit Lilongwe

1. Taking a tour to Kumbali Cultural Village

You wouldn’t want to miss a taste of the traditional Malawian culture. Taking a trip to Kumbali Cultural Village will give you a taste of the culture and its fullness. When you visit, don’t forget to buy a few conventional artifacts to carry home other than the great memories of the traditional dancing of the Malawian people.

2. Lilongwe Wildlife Centre

Visiting the country’s wildlife heritage at the Lilongwe Wildlife Centre should be the first thing on your list.

There, you’ll get the chance to learn how rescued animals are rehabilitated from the cruel acts of illegal bushmeat traders and poachers. Professional guides will also explain how Malawi is conserving its wildlife heritage.

3. Hiking at Mt. Nkhoma

To enjoy a serene view of Malawi, gear up and plan for a hike at Mt. Nkhoma. Besides being a form of great exercise, you’ll also enjoy spectacular views from the mountain top.

Top Hotels in Lilongwe

1. Ufulu Gardens Hotel

Ufulu Gardens Hotel is located in Lilongwe, 1.6 miles from Pacific Parade, and features a restaurant, free private parking, a pub, and a chilling lounge. The gardens and rooms are stunning, and their team is amicable and supportive.

2. Imperial Town Hotel

The Imperial Town Hotel is also another great choice and is located only 1 mile away from Shoprite Center. It offers cozy rooms, a refined restaurant, free private parking, a bar, and a courtyard. Let us not forget that the hotel is ideal for your tour around town.

