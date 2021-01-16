Lilongwe City Council seals DPP offices over unpaid rentals

The erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has closed its National Headquarters which was located in Old Wenela complex in Area 4, Lilongwe over unpaid bills to landlord Lilongwe City Council amounting to K1 million.

A visit at the site indicated that the place was deserted and that there was not even furniture inside.

The furniture was taken to be kept by party national organising secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu.

Mustapha Hussein, a political scientist from Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), has since challenged DPP to put its house in order.

“It is time that these people put their house in order both administrative and financially. DPP has many rich people such as Leston Mulli, Kondwani Nankhumwas, Brown Mpinganjiras, Peter Mutharika himself and Joseph Mwanamveka and even supporters to these people K1 Million is just nothing,” said Hussein.

Hussein noted that apart from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), most political parties in Malawi are either owned by individuals or families.

DPP was founded in February 2005 while in government as a bastard party by Bingu wa Mutharika after he unceremoniously ditched the United Democratic Front (UDF), the party that sponsored his presidential ticket in May 2004 after then president Bakili Muluzi handpicked him into the post.

Immediate past president Peter Mutharika took over the DPP presidency in 2012 following the sudden death of his elder brother and former president Bingu.

