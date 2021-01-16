Mvangeli Japhet Mhone drops a single ‘Ndapanga resign’

Lilongwe-based upcoming gospel artist-cum-producer Japhet Mhone popularly known as Mvangeli has dropped a single titled ‘Ndapanga resign’ as an appetizer ahead of his full album expected to be released this year.

Produced by himself with support from Kapitao Daniel Mwang’ana at Chosen Records in area 23, ‘Ndapanga resign’ is the song that the persona declares to shun away from evil deeds and decides to receive Jesus Christ as his personal savior.

The single comes barely few months after he also dropped some singles including ‘Ine ndi apa banja anga’ and ‘Pemphero la Jabez’ which are currently buzzing in various local radio stations in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mhone said Malawians should expect great music from him saying he is working tirelessly to come up with good and quality music that can out stand the pressure on the international market.

“I am taking my time, I would want to give Malawians nothing but the best. I am consulting many musicians in order to come up with high quality music that will also compete on international Market,” he said

Mhone said the album that he is expected to release this year will not only teach but will also transform many people saying most of his songs are taken from the scriptures.

Apart from preaching, Mhone said he would like to be the mouthpiece of the voiceless and tackle real issues that affect people on daily basis.

“I want to teach and transform many people through my music and the album that I am working on will bring many souls to Christ. The songs also reflect my life, and full of testimonies how I decided to change my life and be in the presence of the Lord. I would also want to be the voice of the voiceless,” He said

However, Mhone said he gets inspirations from many artists in the country including Sam Maliza and Norman Phiri.

Mhone,who is also a producer, comes from a musical background family and he has been a member of Lilongwe Baptist Choir in Area 23 but he has now decided to excuse himself and do music as a solo artist.

