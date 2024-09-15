Lilongwe City South West MP Nancy Tembo praises President Chakwera for national development

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City South West, Nancy Tembo, has commended President Lazarus Chakwera for the various development projects taking place across the country. Speaking during a political rally held at Ngwenya Primary School in her constituency, where President Chakwera was the guest of honor, Tembo highlighted the president’s resilience and dedication to improving the nation.

According to Tembo, President Chakwera has faced numerous challenges during his time in office, including the economic hurdles posed by the Namondwe crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other health emergencies. Despite these difficulties, she praised him for working tirelessly to stabilize the country and ensure that development continues.

“President Chakwera has led this country through unprecedented times. He has faced many obstacles, yet he remains committed to making Malawi a better place for all,” Tembo said, addressing the crowd at the rally.

She further noted that under previous administrations, many citizens lived in fear due to the violent acts of political youth groups who often targeted journalists and engaged in divisive political tactics. However, Tembo emphasized that this is no longer the case under Chakwera’s government, which has focused on promoting peace, freedom, and unity.

“Not long ago, people lived in fear, as ruling party thugs would beat journalists and engage in violent, divisive politics. That’s not the kind of leadership we have today. Under President Chakwera, Malawi is moving forward with dignity and respect for all its citizens,” she added.

The rally at Ngwenya Primary School saw enthusiastic support from constituents, with many expressing their satisfaction with the progress being made in various sectors, including infrastructure, education, and health. Tembo reiterated that Chakwera’s leadership has brought hope to many, especially in the face of difficult circumstances.

In her closing remarks, Tembo called on the people of Lilongwe City South West to continue supporting the president and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), as they work to bring more development to their area and the country as a whole.

“Let’s continue to stand behind President Chakwera as he leads us toward a better future. Together, we can achieve great things for our nation,” she said.

The rally, which drew a large crowd, showcased the strong support for President Chakwera’s leadership and his administration’s efforts to improve the lives of Malawians.

