Lilongwe DHO sounds SOS for cholera fight equipment

Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO) says it is in short supply of medical equipment to support in treating cholera patients in its designated cholera stations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the donation of granular chlorine worth K1.5 million by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to Lilongwe DHO on Wednesday, Lilongwe DHO Nursing Midwifery Officer, Bertha Kaudza said that they are in need of various medical equipment to enable them treat cholera patients.

“We need more intravenous fluids especially ringer’s lactated, IV giving sets, cannula, cotton as well as spirit and related equipment so that our nurses can deliver adequate care to our clients.

“At the moment we have 120 clients in Bwaila camp only and other camps are admitting more than 10 clients a day that is why we need more medical supplies and equipment,” Kaudza said.

She also bemoaned that the bacteria which is currently causing the chorela outbreak is spreading faster the situations which she said is making the cholera camps to register high number of patients.

She therefore hailed LWB for its donation saying that it is timely and will help them to take care of cholera patients among other things.

“Our sincere gratitude to LWB for donating ten 25kgs beckets of chlorine, as Lilongwe DHO we have really appreciated for the donation which has come in at the right time.

“The donation will assist us to take care of our patients in our several camps and some of it we will use to chlorinate water in the communities,” she said.

She also urged other well wishers including individuals and companies to emulate what LWB has done.

In his remarks, LWB Chief Executive Officer Silli Mbewe said that they decided to make their donation as one way of complementing their corporate social responsibility.

“We as Lilongwe Water Board, looking at our mandate which is the provision of potable water we also have that other added responsibility to look at issues around corporate social responsibility.

“Looking at Lilongwe DHO that we have been working with them for so long and they are our partners, when we had a call from them through Ministry of Health asking us to support the fight against cholera which has hit us hard as a nation, we really decided to move in and assist,” Mbewe said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!