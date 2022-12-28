FAM Women’s League Southern Region top goalscorer Mary Chavinda eyes the Golden Boot title by targeting to end season with 45 goals

Chipambano Mbewe

Malawi national women’s football team, The Scorchers, and Nyasa Big Bullets Women prolific forward, Mary Chavinda says she is targeting to conclude the 2022 Southern Region FAM Women’s League with 45 goals as she eyes the Golden Boot title.

Currently, with just two games to go before the season is concluded, the 23-year-old rising star — who started her football journey at Ndirande-based side Evirom FC, before joining Zomba Super Queens and later moved to Bullets in 2016 — is currently top goal-scorer with 43 goals.

She is four ahead of her teammate, Vanessa Chikupira, who has 39 goals and the unstoppable Chavinda — who is enjoying such a rich vein of form — hammered 6 goals last Saturday at Mpira Stadium when Bullets demolished Atu Bullets by 17 goals to nil.

The win helped her side maintain their lead on the standings with 36 points from 12 games with the Bullets Women remaining with games against their rivals, Ntopwa and Bvumbwe FC respectively.

In an interview, Chavinda — nicknamed ‘Ma Dimpo’ — described the 2022 season as one of her best as she has managed to improve her performance.

However, Chavinda — who hails from Euthini in Mzimba, says she looking forward to break a record by scoring 45 goals in a season and defend the Golden Boot title which she also won in 2021 with 43 goals.

“I know that we are remaining with tough opponents who always prepare to stop me from scoring goals but I will fight hard with the support from coaches and teammates to hit the target and even score more than that and assist my team to become champions.”

She added that her main ambition is to play in abroad, which has been her long time dream and also become the women national team’s best goal poacher.

Nyasa Big Bullets Women team manager, Violet Nyang’ama described Chavinda as a hard working player, adding: “This year’s competition has been tough and it wasn’t easy to see her reaching 43 goals.

“With the way she is improving her performance, I believe she will continue bringing positive impact to the team,” Nyang’ama said.

