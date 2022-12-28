OPC directs MDAs to support 2022-2023 AIP distribution exercise

Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has directed government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to release lorries and twin cabs/station wagons to Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) to enable it fast-track transportation of subsidized farm inputs.

The 2022-2023 AIP has been faced with logistical challenges, which have resulted in delays in the distribution process.

Since the programme rolled out a few weeks ago, there have been concerns from farmers about delays in distributing the inputs. The farmers feared delays in accessing the inputs could affect their production next year.

This has prompted Principal Secretary at OPC, Dickson Chunga, to direct MDAs to support the distribution exercise by providing the required vehicles.

“The vehicles should report to SFFRFM Regional Offices. I would like to urge addressees to respond positively to this request, owing to the importance of the exercise,” reads part of the letter Chunga wrote on behalf of the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC).

The letter has been copied to all Controlling Officers, Heads of MDAs, Chief Executive Officers for parastatal organizations, Chief Executive Officers for City and Town Councils and District Commissioners.

