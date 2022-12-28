DMI University, Domasi College sign MOU with private schools association on professional development

DMI St John the Baptist University and Domasi College of Education (DCE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) that will enable members of the latter access to continued professional development.

Among the many courses DMI and DCE, the two institutions are reputed for their excellent stint on offering education courses.

Speaking during an interface meeting between the three institutions at Bangwe PRISAM Zone, DCE senior lecturer Gracious Gadama said it was crucial that PRISAM engage accredited academic institutions as far as the boosting of their teaching staff’s academic stamina is concerned.

“The packages that we will be offering to you are well tailored to the current education demands, and will hence enable your institutions to perform accordingly,” said Gadama.

According to Gadama, it was imperative that teachers at all levels upgrade themselves to ensure that quality education is achieved even in private schools.

During the MOU signing, DMI said it was ready to offer PRISAM chances so that its personnel can access scholarships for upgrading at their institutions.

PRISAM vice chairperson Patricia Chisi hailed Bangwe Zone for hosting the interface meeting, saying it was a way to catapult the association to more professional development.

Among others, Chisi said convening the meeting under the PRISAM umbrella was encouraging and was a vote of confidence to non-member private schools to join the association.

“One of the advantages is that their [private schools] teachers get trained and certified. But also, as you have seen, their teachers will have an opportunity to upgrade their qualifications with the institutions we have signed a memorandum of understanding with today,” said Chisi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!